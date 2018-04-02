How (and when) to claim your free Little Caesars pizza today

The University of Maryland Baltimore County pulled off the greatest upset in NCAA Tournament history this year - which means you can get yourself some free pizza.
Detroit-based Little Caesars Pizza promised a free lunch combo for everyone of the No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament.
Sure enough - UMBC beat the No. 1 seed Virginia in the first round this year!
Here's how to claim your free pizza:
The giveaway will take place on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Little Caesars is giving away free lunch combos, which consists of a 4-slice DEEP!DEEP! dish pizza and any 20 oz. Pepsi product.
It's a strictly lunchtime promotion; the free food is only being given out between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
If a #16 BEATS a #1 in men's basketball TONIGHT, you could score a @LittleCaesars Lunch Combo! 😱🍕🏀 #stayTUNED https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/jhq2yjdBu0 — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 16, 2018
