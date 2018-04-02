How (and when) to claim your free Little Caesars pizza today

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The University of Maryland Baltimore County pulled off the greatest upset in NCAA Tournament history this year - which means you can get yourself some free pizza.

Detroit-based Little Caesars Pizza promised a free lunch combo for everyone of the No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Sure enough - UMBC beat the No. 1 seed Virginia in the first round this year!

Here's how to claim your free pizza:

The giveaway will take place on Monday, April 2, 2018.

Little Caesars is giving away free lunch combos, which consists of a 4-slice DEEP!DEEP! dish pizza and any 20 oz. Pepsi product.

It's a strictly lunchtime promotion; the free food is only being given out between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

