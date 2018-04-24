How Eminem has changed the selfie game

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Eminem performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

DETROIT - Eminem may have changed the rap world - but he's moving on: he's ready to change to selfie world.

Eminem, fresh off a big Coachella performance, has been posting selfies to his Instagram page all week -- but not just any selfies.

The rapper has been posting quite possibly the worst selfies anyone has ever seen. But upon further inspection, they may just be the best selfies anyone has ever seen.

The photos feature only a fraction of Eminem's face, often blurry, with a special guest. The example below is Eminem and 50 Cent at Coachella this week.

Desert gun show. Selfie🐐 @50cent A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:28pm PDT



At first glance, it looks like perhaps your uncle stole your iPhone and has no idea how to use the selfie feature. But then you realize it's Eminem - not your uncle. And surely Eminem knows how to use an iPhone.

The only logical explanation is that Eminem is trying to revolutionize selfies. Forget showing your face in selfies - it's all about the boundaries now. Faces are so last year.

According to Eminem's selfie philosophy, it's much more important to show the room you're sitting in, or perhaps the overhead light (to present just enough glare to create a slight blur).

Here are more examples of Eminem's selfie game:

Selfizzel A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Apr 20, 2018 at 9:51pm PDT

Motown in the building. #selfie🐐 A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Apr 19, 2018 at 9:13pm PDT

Selfie A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Apr 14, 2018 at 5:30pm PDT

