How Eminem has changed the selfie game

DETROIT - Eminem may have changed the rap world - but he's moving on: he's ready to change to selfie world.
Eminem, fresh off a big Coachella performance, has been posting selfies to his Instagram page all week -- but not just any selfies.
The rapper has been posting quite possibly the worst selfies anyone has ever seen. But upon further inspection, they may just be the best selfies anyone has ever seen.
The photos feature only a fraction of Eminem's face, often blurry, with a special guest. The example below is Eminem and 50 Cent at Coachella this week.
At first glance, it looks like perhaps your uncle stole your iPhone and has no idea how to use the selfie feature. But then you realize it's Eminem - not your uncle. And surely Eminem knows how to use an iPhone.
The only logical explanation is that Eminem is trying to revolutionize selfies. Forget showing your face in selfies - it's all about the boundaries now. Faces are so last year.
According to Eminem's selfie philosophy, it's much more important to show the room you're sitting in, or perhaps the overhead light (to present just enough glare to create a slight blur).
Here are more examples of Eminem's selfie game:
