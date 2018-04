DETROIT - For years, Tom Joyner was known as the "Fly Jock" because of his daily flights to do radio shows thousands of miles apart.

Now, he's preparing to retire, leaving a morning drive vacuum in urban radio.

Local 4's Paula Tutman talked to Joyner about the next chapter of his life. Watch the interview in the video player above or below.

"The Tom Joyner Morning Show" currently airs in the Detroit area on 105.9 KISS FM.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.