Inside 'Hereditary,' the scariest movie of the summer

LOS ANGELES - Following in the hushed footsteps of "A Quiet Place," the scary new film "Hereditary" is angling to be the breakout horror hit of the summer.

Toni Collette stars as a woman whose mother dies and strange things start happening to her family.

It's directed by first-time feature filmmaker Ari Aster who Collette says is a filmmaker to watch.

The buzz for the film has been growing since it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to rave reviews. It currently has a 98 percent "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been called "traumatic" by more than a few critics.

"Hereditary" opens nationwide Friday. Watch the trailer below:

