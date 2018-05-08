J. Cole announces 34-date tour with Young Thug

J. Cole is launching a 34-date tour after releasing his latest No. 1 album "KOD" last month, featuring special guest Young Thug.
Tickets for the KOD tour go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, May 12 at 10 a.m. local time at www.dreamville.com and LiveNation.com.
Fans will also have the opportunity to gain early access to ticket pre-sales, beginning Friday, May 11 at 10 a.m. EST, through purchase of KOD bundles at http://smarturl.it/KODStore.
J. Cole KOD Tour Dates:
Aug 9 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena
Aug 11 - Tampa, FL - Amelia Arena
Aug 12 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center*
Aug 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Aug 15 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Aug 17 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
Aug 18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Aug 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena*
Aug 22 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU
Aug 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
Aug 29 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
Sep 2 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena
Sep 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Sep 5 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Sep 7 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Sep 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sep 10 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Sept 12 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena*
Sep 13 - Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Sep 17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sep 18 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
Sep 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Sep 21 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesar's Arena
Sep 22 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
Sep 23 - Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sep 25 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Sep 26 - Hartford, CT - XL Center
Sep 28 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
Oct 1 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*
Oct 4 - Toronto - Air Canada Centre
Oct 5 - Montreal - Bell Centre
Oct 6 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Oct 8 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena*
Oct 10 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
*Young Thug not performing
The fifth studio album from J. Cole, KOD follows his critically acclaimed, platinum-selling 2016 album 4 Your Eyez Only.In the week ending April 26, KOD sold 397k equivalent album units, while its songs amassed 322 million audio streams. That makes J. Cole only the third artist in history to surpass 300 million audio streams in its debut week—an achievement that's especially remarkable considering that KOD only contains 12 songs.
KOD Tour. @youngthug Presale tomorrow. Tix On sale Saturday. Choose Wisely. 💜 pic.twitter.com/IoIK5aoX1B — J. Cole (@JColeNC) May 8, 2018
