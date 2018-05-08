J. Cole announces 34-date tour with Young Thug

J. Cole is launching a 34-date tour after releasing his latest No. 1 album "KOD" last month, featuring special guest Young Thug.

Tickets for the KOD tour go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, May 12 at 10 a.m. local time at www.dreamville.com and LiveNation.com.

Fans will also have the opportunity to gain early access to ticket pre-sales, beginning Friday, May 11 at 10 a.m. EST, through purchase of KOD bundles at http://smarturl.it/KODStore.

J. Cole KOD Tour Dates:

Aug 9 - Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena

Aug 11 - Tampa, FL - Amelia Arena

Aug 12 - Atlanta, GA - Infinite Energy Center*

Aug 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Aug 15 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Aug 17 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Aug 18 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Aug 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena*

Aug 22 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU

Aug 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

Aug 29 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

Sep 2 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena

Sep 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Sep 5 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Sep 7 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sep 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sep 10 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Sept 12 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena*

Sep 13 - Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Sep 17 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sep 18 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

Sep 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Sep 21 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesar's Arena

Sep 22 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

Sep 23 - Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sep 25 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Sep 26 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

Sep 28 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

Oct 1 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*

Oct 4 - Toronto - Air Canada Centre

Oct 5 - Montreal - Bell Centre

Oct 6 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Oct 8 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena*

Oct 10 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

*Young Thug not performing

The fifth studio album from J. Cole, KOD follows his critically acclaimed, platinum-selling 2016 album 4 Your Eyez Only.In the week ending April 26, KOD sold 397k equivalent album units, while its songs amassed 322 million audio streams. That makes J. Cole only the third artist in history to surpass 300 million audio streams in its debut week—an achievement that's especially remarkable considering that KOD only contains 12 songs.

