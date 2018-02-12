Jackson Browne bringing tour to Michigan in June

Singer Jackson Browne (C), with and Rebecca Lovell (L) and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe, performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Tom Petty at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 10, 2017 in Los Angeles,…

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne announces June 2018 tour dates in in the Midwest with his full band will include a performance at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill as part of the Fifth Third Bank Concert Series on Friday, June 8 at 8 p.m.

Tickets ($31 on the Kroger lawn and $31, $50.50 and $66 in the Crest Ford pavilion and $100.50 in the Ford Motor Company Luxury seats) go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, Livenation.com, the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000.

Accompanying Jackson on the road in the Midwest are band mates Bob Glaub (bass), Mauricio Lewak (Drums), Shane Fontayne (guitar), Alethea Mills (Vocals), Chavonne Stewart (vocals), Jeff Young (keyboards), and the acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz (guitar, lap steel, pedal steel).

For more tour details, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.