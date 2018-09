DETROIT - 'Jason Carr Live' airs on Local 4's Facebook page weekdays around 9:15ish a.m. - - 'Jason Carr Live' airs on Local 4's Facebook page weekdays around 9:15ish a.m. - tune in here

Tuesday's edition of "Jason Carr Live" took a field trip into Downtown Detroit.

Jason, joined by producers Khari Hobbs and Ken Haddad, embarks on an unplanned trip to Press Room Cafe, onto a shuttle bus, over to American Coney Island and back onto a shuttle bus!

Watch the Jason Carr Live adventure below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.