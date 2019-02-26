Jenna Bush Hager named new co-host of NBC TODAY's fourth hour with Hoda Kotb

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 15: Jenna Bush Hager attends the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Jenna Bush Hager will be Hoda Kotb's new co-host of NBC's TODAY show fourth hour beginning in April.

NBC Universal made the announcement Tuesday morning as the network prepares to bid farewell to Kathie Lee Gifford.

"Jenna joined TODAY nearly ten years ago and she quickly became a fixture in our family. Her compassion and curiosity come through in all of her stories, along with her Texas-sized sense of humor. Jenna instantly connects with everyone she meets, whether they are guests on our show or fans on the Plaza," reads a statement from NBC News President Noah Oppenheim. "While it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to Kathie Lee, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to make some changes at 10 a.m. This is just the first of many! The show is evolving, and we will have additional announcements to share with you in the coming months. In the meantime, please join me in wishing Jenna a big congratulations!"

Gifford's departure from the show after 10 years was announced in December.

"Kathie Lee is generously staying with us through the show’s next anniversary, April 7, 2019. We will have much more to share before then about our plans for that hour, which will, of course, continue to include Hoda," read a statement from Oppenheim.

Gifford joined NBC in 2008 after co-hosting "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee" for more than a decade.

"I love you Hoda mama. You're just so special," Gifford said to her co-host after her departure was announced.

The fourth hour show runs at 11 a.m. in the Detroit market.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.