'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek 'near remission' after positive response to chemotherapy

DETROIT - "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek provided a positive update on his cancer treatment Wednesday, saying he's "near remission."

"They are VERY happy with the way I have responded to the chemo and in fact say that I am ‘near remission,’" Trebek said in a statement. "I want to be clear that I am not cured and not in remission, but the doctors say they have never seen such a positive response to chemo. I believe that this response is due in large part to the thoughts and prayers of all of my friends, co-workers, and the millions of fans who have been sending positive energy on my behalf."

Trebek announced March 6 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He promised to fight the disease and revealed he had three more years under contract to host "Jeopardy!"

He announced in April that he had finished recording season 35 episodes and would return to the studio in July to record season 36.

Trebek also spoke about the "surges of deep, deep sadness" that he experienced after chemotherapy treatment during an interview with "Good Morning America."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.