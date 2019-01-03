Jimmy Buffet will bring 'Son of a Son of a Sailor' tour to Metro Detroit in July

DETROIT - Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre for one night only on Tuesday, July 16 at 8 p. m. as part of Buffett’s “Son Of A Son Of A Sailor” Tour 2019.

Local Parrotheads won't want to miss their chance to soak in the full Margaritaville experience.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. -- Eight ticket limit per customer.

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com. Charge by phone at (800) 745-3000. Ticket prices subject to applicable fees.

“Once again, we are thrilled to transform into every Parrothead’s favorite staycation island destination as we welcome Jimmy Buffett back for his 33rd concert at DTE Energy Music Theatre,” said Tom Wilson, interim President of 313 Presents. “This will unquestionably be the ultimate summer party.”

Buffet released his famous "Son Of A Son Of A Sailor" LP in 1978, and sang the title track on "Saturday Night Live" that year. The song was written about his grandfather, James Delaney Buffett, Sr., who was a huge influence on his life.

The tour is called Son Of A Son Of A Sailor as 2018 was the record's 40th anniversary, and the celebration continues through 2019. The record also includes the hit, “Cheeseburger In Paradise,” a Parrothead favourite, as well as “Livingston Saturday Night” and “Cowboy in the Jungle.”

The long-awaited Margaritaville musical, "Escape to Margaritaville," opened on Broadway in New York, had its world premiere in La Jolla, California, and then made pre-Broadway stops in New Orleans, Houston and Chicago. The original Broadway cast recording of the musical was recently released. The musical will go on tour in 2019.

For the first time ever, music from the platinum selling 2004 License To Chill was released as a digital and streaming CD worldwide on November 15, 2018. Many musical friends joined Jimmy on this record, including Alan Jackson, Kenny Chesney, Clint Black, George Strait, Toby Keith, Martina McBride, Bill Withers and Nanci Griffith.

