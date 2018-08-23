Judy Blume visits Detroit for art trip, stays for the food

DETROIT - Famous writer Judy Blume has been hanging around Detroit this week.

Blume, 80, is best known for her young adult fiction, including "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," "Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing," and "Deenie," which were all released in the 1970s.

Blume tweeted a photo on Tuesday of a tour she was waiting for at the Motown Museum in Detroit.

With @tskw on the Detroit art trip. At Motown museum awaiting tour. Bittersweet, especially this week. pic.twitter.com/i2PR6olMOy — Judy Blume (@judyblume) August 21, 2018

Blume also stopped by one of Detroit's hottest restaurants, "Lady of the House," and signed a book for the restaurant's chef Kate Williams.

