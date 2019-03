In the words of the Queen Bee herself…Who Run the World? Girls! The entire month of March is about paying homage and fully celebrating women and girls around the world.

Luckily, you don’t have to travel to far to celebrate kick-ass women right here in your own backyard.

Visit Public House located in Ferndale, Michigan! They are a women run business all the way from the owners to the kitchen manager.

Read all about it here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.