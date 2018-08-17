'Jurassic Park' returns to theaters for 25th anniversary: Where to see it in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - "Jurassic Park" is returning to select theaters in September to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film.
The classic dinosaur film will play in select theaters across the country on September 16, 18 and 19.
Here are the Metro Detroit theaters playing "Jurassic Park" in September:
- AMC Forum 30 with IMAX - Sterling Heights
- AMC Livonia 20
- Emagine Canton 18 + EMAX
- Emagine Rochester Hills
- Emagine Novi 18 + EMAX
- Ann Arbor 20+IMAX
- Emagine Saline
- Regal Lansing Mall 12 - Lansing
You can grab tickets here from Fathom Events.
"Jurassic Park" was first released in 1993 and has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.
