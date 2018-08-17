'Jurassic Park' returns to theaters for 25th anniversary: Where to see it in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - "Jurassic Park" is returning to select theaters in September to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film.

The classic dinosaur film will play in select theaters across the country on September 16, 18 and 19.

Here are the Metro Detroit theaters playing "Jurassic Park" in September:

AMC Forum 30 with IMAX - Sterling Heights

AMC Livonia 20

Emagine Canton 18 + EMAX

Emagine Rochester Hills

Emagine Novi 18 + EMAX

Ann Arbor 20+IMAX

Emagine Saline

Regal Lansing Mall 12 - Lansing

You can grab tickets here from Fathom Events.

"Jurassic Park" was first released in 1993 and has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

