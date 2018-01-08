Justin Timberlake to play Little Caesars Arena in April

Justin Timberlake is coming to Detroit this spring.

Timberlake announces his new tour "The Man of the Woods Tour," on Monday. He'll be visiting Little Caesars Arena on April 2, 2018.

“The Man Of The Woods Tour” is named after Timberlake’s forthcoming album Man Of The Woods, set for release on February 2.

For dates on sale to the general public on Monday, January 22 the American Express presale begins Wednesday, January 17 starting at 10 a.m. local time through Sunday, January 21 at 5 p.m. local time.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.