Kanye West in Detroit hanging with Dan Gilbert

DETROIT - Kanye West was in Detroit on Tuesday at the Quicken Loans office in Campus Martius.

West tweeted a video showing himself with Dan Gilbert and the StockX team at their Detroit office on Tuesday afternoon.

West, who is also in the show business with his popular Yeezy brand, was getting a look at StockX, a Detroit-based sneaker exchange.

where’s the flying car department? Dan Gilbert — ye (@kanyewest) October 2, 2018

West is fresh off a controversial appearance on "Saturday Night Live," as well as comments about the 13th Amendment.

After performing several songs on the show Saturday, the rapper went on a rant about President Trump as "SNL" went off the air.

"I want to cry right now, black man in America, supposed to keep what you're feeling inside right now," West sang while wearing what appeared to be a "Make America Great Again" hat.

The musical artist has long drawn controversy for his vocal support of President Trump and other, inflammatory comments.

"There's so many times I talk to like a white person about this and they say, 'How could you like Trump? He's racist,'" West said from the stage as other musicians, cast members and guests -- including Saturday's host, Adam Driver -- stood behind him.

"Well, if I was concerned about racism I would've moved out of America a long time ago."

West also said that the country needs to have "a dialogue and not a diatribe." His speech was met with a mix of boos and cheers from the audience.

