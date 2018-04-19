Kanye West, Kid Cudi to release joint album in June

Kanye West and Kid Cudi will release a joint album this June.

Kanye West, who recently returned to Twitter, tweeted the news on Thursday.

me and Cudi album June 8th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

it's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Kanye also tweeted "June 1st" and "my album is 7 songs," but it's unclear if he's referring to a seperate project.

The joint album is due out June 8, 2018.

From 2016: Kanye West fires back at former protege Kid Cudi

Kanye West has wasted no time responding to a storm of critical tweets from his one-time protege Kid Cudi.

West ranted against Cudi during his show in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday night, telling Cudi to “never mention” him.

West was referring to Cudi’s tweets criticizing “the fake ones” and calling out West and Drake. Another tweet from Cudi read, “Ive been loyal to those who haven’t been to me and that ends now. Now im your threat.”

West signed Cudi to his G.O.O.D. Music label in 2008. Cudi left the label three years ago. West says he feels “disrespected” and “hurt,” while also telling Cudi “I birthed you.”

Drake also touched on Cudi’s comments at his show by giving a shout out to West.

