Kathie Lee Gifford leaving NBC's 'TODAY' show in April 2019

Kathie Lee Gifford is leaving NBC's "TODAY" show next year.

New York Times reporter Josh Koblin broke the news on Tuesday, with a statement from NBC News president Noah Oppenheim.

"Kathie Lee is generously staying with us through the show’s next anniversary, April 7, 2019. We will have much more to share before then about our plans for that hour, which will, of course, continue to include Hoda."

Gifford confirmed the news during the show on Tuesday. "It's bittersweet, as these things always are," Gifford said.

"I love you Hoda mama. You're just so special," Gifford said to her co-host.

Gifford joined NBC in 2008 after co-hosting "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee" for more than a decade.

“It’s bittersweet, as these things always are…”@kathielgifford announces she will be leaving TODAY on her 11th anniversary in April 2019. pic.twitter.com/x5EZXyIJNb — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) December 11, 2018

