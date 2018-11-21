Entertainment

LFO singer Devin Lima dies at 41

By Ken Haddad

Devin Lima of LFO performing at the Z100 School Spirit Concert at the Vanderbilt Theater in Long Island, New York on October 12, 2001. photo by Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect

Singer for the pop band LFO, Devin Lima, has died at the age of 41 after a battle with cancer.

Lima was diagnosed with Stage 4 adrenal cancer in 2017 and underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his gland.

Rich Cronin, the lead singer for LFO, died eight years ago after a long battle with leukemia.

The Massachusetts band LFO - short for Lyte Funky Ones - scored a big hit in 1999 with "Summer Girls," a tribute to preppy girls, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Their follow up single, "Girl on TV," reached No. 10 on the Hot 100.

LFO broke up in 2002.

