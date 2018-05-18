Linkin Park releases new 'Minutes to Midnight' merchandise in honor of album's 11th anniversary

To commemorate the 11th anniversary of Linkin Park's third studio album, "Minutes to Midnight," new merchandise is available on the band's website.

"Minutes to Midnight" was released May 14, 2007.

T-shirts and hoodies featuring the logos and symbols from the album's cover and package are being offered as exclusive items.

The future of Linkin Park is uncertain since the death of lead singer Chester Bennington last summer. Band co-founder Mike Shinoda is releasing a solo album and embarking on a tour this summer.

