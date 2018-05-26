Detroit's SIAS ushers in summer with sunny anthem 'Tropical Island'

DETROIT - A tropical island doesn't seem so far from Detroit in SIAS' new song.

The Motor City-based group dropped "Tropical Island" this weekend, a fresh and sunny track about palm trees and lazy days at the ocean.

MORE: SIAS focuses on Detroit-inspired future, prepares for big year of releases in 2018

Layered with sounds from the beach and verses straight from a shoreline, the laid-back tune welcomes summer with a trip to an island without ever leaving home.

SIAS writes, performs, mixes and produces all of their music, and the group spent plenty of time perfecting the track. That time and care is evident in the song that so easily paints a scene far from Michigan.

Kick your feet up for a few because this catchy, chill song demands a fruity cocktail to accompany it.

"Tropical Island" is just a small bit of what the band has planned for 2018 and beyond. The year is about releasing as much new music as possible, including unfinished songs they are revisiting from their archives.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.