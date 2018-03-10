Legendary Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit to showcase local music at Homegrown Fridays shows

In early 2017, it was announced that Ruzvelt Stevanovski, who owned BLONDIES in Detroit, was the new owner of Harpos.

DETROIT - Homegrown Fridays at Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit aims to showcase talent from the Motor City weekly, beginning with the first show April 6.

Each show features a lineup of bands from Michigan.

The Drugstore Cowboys, Alien Storm, Drink Their Blood, Elsie Binx, Iron Belly and Autumn Raynes kick off the first Homegrown Fridays event.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for each show, and the cover is $5 for those older than 21 and $10 for those younger than 21.

Click here to see the full Homegrown Fridays schedule.

Harpos opened under the name Harper Theatre in 1939 as a movie theater before being converted to a nightclub in the 1970s. The venue is known for hosting metal and industrial rock shows, including Megadeth, Iron Madien and Godsmack.

In early 2017, it was announced that Ruzvelt Stevanovski, who owned BLONDIES in Detroit, was the new owner of Harpos.

Harpos is located at 14238 Harper Avenue.

