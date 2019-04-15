Local singer on 'The Voice' tonight

WATCH TONIGHT at 8:00 p.m. on Local 4 as Beth Griffith-Manley, a Detroit native and the daughter of motown legend Johnny Griffith, battles for Team Legend on The Voice!

This will be the Cross Battle event where, for the first time on The Voice, the coaches go head-to-head. Each coach will select one artist from their team to compete against an artist from an opposing team in an epic Live Cross Battle performance. The stakes are higher than ever as America’s vote will ultimately decide the winner of each Cross Battle and who earns a spot in the Top 24 live show.

The artists will be finding out LIVE who will be performing each week! No one knows who they are competing against, or when their name will be called.

On the Tuesday live results shows, host Carson Daly will reveal the winner of each Cross Battle and 16 artists will advance to the next round through America’s vote. For the first time, each coach will also have the opportunity to save or steal eliminated artists live in the moment. The coaches will have one save and one steal to use over the course of the Live Cross Battles, and they will only have 10 seconds to decide if they want to push their button to save or steal an artist.

In another “Voice” first, coaches may enter the Top 24 live show with an uneven number of artists on their team, further adding to the drama and competition.

Beth Griffith-Manley has appeared on Local 4 before, so read up before you watch her tonight!

