Luenell brings comedy show to Punch Line Comedy Lounge

Luenell Campbell is performing at the Punch Line Comedy Lounge Friday to Sunday.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A nationally-recognized comedian/actress is bringing her comedy show to Michigan this weekend.

Luenell is in the midst of a three-night stand at the Punch Line Comedy Lounge, 29555 Northwestern Highway in Southfield.

After performing Friday night, she will now perform Saturday and Sunday. She has two shows each night -- 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Luenell began her career in the early 90s by appearing on Soul Beat TV in Oakland, California. Since then, she has appeared in popular television shows such as Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The Middle, and movies like Taken 2, That's My Boy and Hotel Transylvania.

General seats are $30 and premium seats are $50.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.