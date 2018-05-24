Mama Shu Harris from Highland Park on Ellen today!

Mama Shu Harris is on Ellen today at 3 p.m. on Local 4!

Ellen sends her correspondent, Jeannie Klisiewicz, to Highland Park to check in with the incredible community activist!

After her son, Jakobi, was killed by a hit and run driver, Mama Shu was empowered to rebuild her block, known as Avalon Village, into a thriving community.

During her last appearance on the show, Ellen and her friend Chris Burch donated a Cocoon 9 prefab home worth over $100,000 to her neighborhood. Today, Mama Shu shows off the improvements to Avalon Village, including her brand new office space.