Margot Kidder, Lois Lane in 'Superman' movies, dies at 69

Lois Lane returned to the big screen with 1978's "Superman," with Margot Kidder taking over the role. Kidder reprised the role in each of the three sequels.

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Margot Kidder, who starred as Lois Lane in the “Superman” film franchise of the late 1970s and early 1980s, has died.

Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston, Montana, posted a notice on its website saying Kidder died Sunday at her home there. She was 69.

No further details were given and messages left with Kidder’s representatives were not immediately returned.

“Superman” was a superhero blockbuster two decades before comic book movies became the norm at the top of the box office.

Both Kidder and co-star Christopher Reeve, who played Superman, were relative unknowns when they got their leading parts, and neither saw many major roles afterward. Reeve died in 2004.

The Canadian-born Kidder also appeared in 1975′s “The Great Waldo Pepper” with Robert Redford and 1978′s “The Amityville Horror.”

Kidder was slated to appear at Motor City Comic Con this weekend in Metro Detroit.

