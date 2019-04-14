Masters Tournament on Twitter: '180 birdies, 13 eagles, 0 dragons'

The popular HBO series "Game of Thrones" is coming to an end after its eighth season and that final season premieres Sunday night.

The Masters Tournament is getting in on the excitement via Twitter. The Masters Tournament is one of the four major championships in professional golf.

It shared a short clip on Twitter that features the text, "Winter never comes here."

Watch the clip via the embedded tweet below:

