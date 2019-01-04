Meet former Detroit Red Wings player Darren McCarty during Michigan comedy tour stop

Red Wings forward Darren McCarty celebrates his goal in Game 4 of the 1997 Stanley Cup Final against the Philadelphia Flyers.

ONSTED, Mich. - Meet former Detroit Red Wings player Darren McCarty and hear stories from the retired hockey forward when his Slapstick Comedy Tour stops in Michigan.

McCarty will visit the Stagecoach Saloon Event Center in Onsted in Irish Hills on March 16. The night will feature stories about his life, comedy, a question-and-answer portion, and a meet and greet, as well as some of his favorite Michigan comedians.

McCarty spent 13 seasons with the Red Wings and helped lead the team to four Stanley Cup victories.

The comedy show is an 18 years and older event. Tickets are $25 for one or $20 each for a pack of eight for the 7 p.m. show. Purchase tickets here.

If the show sells out, it will be moved to the Stagecoach Stop Event Venue at 7203 U.S. Highway 12 in Onsted. Check the Stagecoach Stop Facebook page for updates on the location.

