Mel Gibson's 'Passion Of The Christ' is getting a sequel

DETROIT - It's the sequel you may or may not be praying for.

Mel Gibson's 2004 film "Passion of the Christ," which details the final days of Jesus Christ, is getting a sequel.

Actor Jim Caviezel confirmed the news to USA Today - and he's very excited.

"I won’t tell you how he’s going to go about it," Caviezel told USA Today. "But I’ll tell you this much, the film he’s going to do is going to be the biggest film in history. It’s that good."

"There are things that I cannot say that will shock the audience," he said. "It's great. Stay tuned."

It's unclear when the film will be released.

The original film was a major hit at the box office, grossing more than $600 million worldwide.

Meanwhile, another faith film along the same storyline, "Paul, Apostle of Christ," is due in theaters on March 28.

