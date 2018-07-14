Michigan's longest zipline opens at Camp Dearborn Saturday

MILFORD, Mich. - A new zipline is opening in Milford Saturday, and it is set to be the longest in the state.

The zipline's home is Camp Dearborn -- 1700 General Motors Road -- and it is 1,436 feet long, which equates to about .27 miles.

The ride is about 40 seconds long, can reach a maximum speed of 35 miles per hour, and will take thrill-seekers over a lake and down to the beach. Once the ride ends, people will be sent back to the start on a golf cart.

There are two lines for different weight groups. One line is designated for people above the age of 8 and ranging from 75 to 235 pounds. The second line is for people ranging from 100 to 285 pounds.

It opens at noon Saturday. It is $13 to ride, or $30 for three rides, for people staying at the campsite. For everybody else, it is $15 per ride or $40 for three rides.

If you are going to Camp Dearborn just to experience the zipline, be ready to pay $8 up front to get in.

