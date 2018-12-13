Most searched term of 2018 on two of world's biggest porn sites

What was the most searched pornography term in 2018?

According to the two biggest pornography sites, Pornhub and YouPorn, "lesbian" was the most searched term of the year.

The sites, which combined have around 40 billion yearly visits (definitely not you), recently released their annual reports detailing viewing and search habits. They found that while "lesbian” was the top search term among women on both, among men the term was the sixth most popular on Pornhub and the 10th on YouPorn.

Women, who comprise approximately 30 percent of both sites’ viewers, were 151 percent more likely to watch “lesbian” videos, according to Pornhub's report.

“Women continue to favor lesbian porn,” Laurie Betito, the director of Pornhub’s Sexual Wellness Center, stated in the report, noting that the term was the most searched in 2017 as well. “They get to see acts they enjoy on themselves.”

Other findings:

The search term “trans” saw significant gains in 2018, according to Pornhub. Pornhub noted that the search term “trans” was the fifth most popular among visitors between 45 and 64. Among all search terms, “trans” came in 23rd on Pornhub and 16th on YouPorn.

Stormy Daniels was the most searched porn actress

Sunday is its highest-traffic day of the week

More people voted for Pornhub videos in 2018 than voted in the last presidential election

You can check out the individual reports for Pornhub and YouPorn by clicking those links. Maybe wait until you leave work.

