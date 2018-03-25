Motor City Bhangra dance competition makes way to Detroit Music Hall Center

DETROIT - More than 1,000 people are expected to be in attendance for the sixth consecutive year of Motor City Bhangra, a dance competition in the city of Detroit.

Motor City Bhangra begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 31 at the Detroit Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 350 Madison Street.

Bhangra is a Punjabi folk dance from Northern India. It is a style of folk dance and rhythm originally in the Punjab regions of India and Pakistan. It then began to represent a mix of folk dances and musical beats from different genres, according to Navdeep Gill, one of the founders of the competition.

Previous competitions have been held in Dearborn and Ann Arbor.

Ticket prices range from $20 to $100. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here. If you are interested in other information about the competition, visit motorcitybhangra.net.

You can also find the competition on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

