Watch the first full trailer for 'Joker' movie starring Joaquin Phoenix

Fans are getting their first full look at the new "Joker" movie starring Joaquin Phoenix.

"Joker" is set in 1981 and stars Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a stand-up comedian whose failed attempts to become famous force him into the criminal underworld of Gotham City.

The film is a standalone origin story film for the Joker and is not connected to the DC Extended Universe.

Warner Bros. will release "Joker" in theaters nationwide October 4. Watch the first official trailer below.

New trailer. #JokerMovie - in theaters October 4. 🖤 this tweet to be the first to hear about exclusive content leading up to opening weekend. pic.twitter.com/dMdLZIjzwz — Joker Movie (@jokermovie) August 28, 2019

