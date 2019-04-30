Watch the first trailer for 'Sonic The Hedgehog' movie starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden

The first trailer for the live-action "Sonic The Hedgehog" movie was released on Tuesday - and it looks like fun.

The live-action adventure comedy is based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog.

The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination.

The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic. It's due to be released in November.

Watch the trailer below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.