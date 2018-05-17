MTV suspends production on 'Catfish' amid allegations against host Nev Schulman

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06: Nev Schulman attends Supermarche Celebrates 10 years of Hustle and Films on April 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images for Supermarche)

The popular MTV show "Catfish" has paused production following sexual misconduct allegations against the show's host Nev Schulman.

Deadline broke the news on Thursday afternoon, with a statement from MTV:

“We take these allegations very seriously,” MTV said in a statement. “We’re working with Critical Content, our third-party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed.”

The specifics of the allegations against Schulman are not currently known.

Schulman released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, saying: "The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth. I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions – but these claims are false.”

"Catfish" first aired in 2012 following a hit documentary in 2010 that featured the story of a mysterious internet relationship in Michigan.

The plot of the show follows people who meet online and form relationships, but fail to meet in person due to various circumstances.

