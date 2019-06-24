Classic Rock Bracket: Eagles everywhere

Eagles, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Decon Frey and Joe Walsh perform during the Eagles in Concert at The Grand Ole Opry on October 29, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Have you ever gotten stuck in an Eagles vacuum?

I have. It's not hard to do. Basically everywhere I went for like a week I couldn't stop hearing Eagles songs -- the car, a restaurant, the doctor's office ... literally just walking down the street and "Hotel California" was blasting out of a storefront.

They had a lot of hits -- A LOT of hits. I will admit there were times when I felt like "The Dude" in the "The Big Lebowski" -- I hated the Eagles, man.

But that's not fair. Hating a band because they get a lot of play doesn't make too much sense. This is a band that owns some of the catchiest hooks like "Woo hoo, witchy woman" and "I'm already gone" -- few songs were better made for a quick ride down the highway.

And when you hear "Peacful Easy Feeling," admit it: You feel like riding a bike through a Midwest meadow on a sunny day in June, then stopping to have a picnic in the cool grass.

Rest in peace, Glenn Frey. His son Deacon's performances of his dad's songs pretty much bring me to tears.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.