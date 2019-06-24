Classic Rock Bracket: Eagles everywhere

Have you ever gotten stuck in an Eagles vacuum?
I have. It's not hard to do. Basically everywhere I went for like a week I couldn't stop hearing Eagles songs -- the car, a restaurant, the doctor's office ... literally just walking down the street and "Hotel California" was blasting out of a storefront.
They had a lot of hits -- A LOT of hits. I will admit there were times when I felt like "The Dude" in the "The Big Lebowski" -- I hated the Eagles, man.
But that's not fair. Hating a band because they get a lot of play doesn't make too much sense. This is a band that owns some of the catchiest hooks like "Woo hoo, witchy woman" and "I'm already gone" -- few songs were better made for a quick ride down the highway.
And when you hear "Peacful Easy Feeling," admit it: You feel like riding a bike through a Midwest meadow on a sunny day in June, then stopping to have a picnic in the cool grass.
Rest in peace, Glenn Frey. His son Deacon's performances of his dad's songs pretty much bring me to tears.
