Classic Rock Bracket: Vote in Round 2 of Beatles region

1965: The Beatles receive their MBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) awards.

Welcome to Round 2 of the Beatles region of the Classic Rock Bracket.

You may have heard of the little band from Liverpool who rose to fame in the U.S. in the mid-1960s. The Beatles are obviously one of the greatest bands ever and claim our No. 1 overall seed in the bracket, taking on the No. 16 seed, Eddie Money, in the first round.

In the first round, the Beatles region saw a handful of upsets, including:

No. 9 Jimi Hendrix beat No. 8 AC/DC.

No. 13 Bob Seger defeated No. 4 The Allman Brothers

No. 10 Alice Cooper defeated No. 7 38 Special.

The Beatles, Queen and Elton John all cruised to wins.

