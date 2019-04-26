Friday Finds: New music to check out – April 25, 2019

DETROIT - Happy Friday!

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

Soulmate -- Lizzo

Lizzo’s “Soulmate” is a self-love powerhouse.

Like many of the singer’s other tracks, it’s about empowerment and embracing yourself. Lizzo belts out lines about being in love with yourself, treating yourself and knowing what you want more than anyone else ever could.

“I know I'm a queen, but I don't need no crown / Look up in the mirror like, ‘Damn, she the one.’”

If you’re looking for an empowerment anthem, “Soulmate” is perfect.

I’ve had it on repeat since it dropped and it only gets better with each listen. And yes, I scream the lyrics in the car. Every time.

Lizzo will perform at Detroit’s MO POP festival in July.

If you like "Soulmate" here are some other songs by Lizzo worth checking out:

Truth Hurts | Good as Hell | Tempo | Like a Girl | Juice |

Nightshade -- The Lumineers

American folk rock band The Lumineers are featured on "For the Throne: Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones" and the song radiates emotion even just seconds into the track.

The melodious song is slow, steady as it moves the listener with soft yet meaningful notes. The voice of lead singer Wesley Schultz emanates a melancholic, mournful sound that can be deeply felt.

As the chorus hits, the beat gradually increases. Schultz's voice carries more impact and emotion in these moments.

"Oh, my love / Oh, my love / Spare my blood / Nightshade, won't you take me away? / And I can hold my breath for another day / But it was all, it was all for the throne"

The entire album will be released Friday and features many artists including Maren Morris, The Weeknd, X Ambassadors, Mumford & Sons and others.

If you like "Nightshade" here are some other songs by The Lumineers worth checking out:

Ho Hey | Ophelia | Sleep On The Floor | Stubborn Love | Cleopatra |

Broken Bones -- Wingtip

Both the song and video for “Broken Bones” present a powerful and vulnerable side of finding yourself when everything is falling apart.

“It's about my fears and anxieties about the future, about getting older, and about trying to build myself a life that makes me happy,” Wingtip, whose real name is Nicholas Perloff-Giles, told Billboard.

Wingtip shares a personal story about giving up and rebuilding himself, laid over the music video that he filmed on a Super 8 camera.

A portion of the proceeds from the song will be donated to the Ally Coalition, an LGBTQ charity.

If you like "Broken Bones" here are some other songs by Wingtip worth checking out:

Take Me With You | Fake It | Pavement | Song for Julia | Space for Us |

Summer Days -- Martin Garrix feat. Macklemore & Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy

Dutch producer Martin Garrix teamed up with Fall Out Boy singer Patrick Stump and rapper Macklemore for "Summer Days," a song that dropped Thursday morning.

It's got EDM roots that appear to be influenced by an indie-pop vibe. It's solid beat and catchy chorus keep you jamming out. It's something to play in your car with the windows down all summer long. The song was released alongside a lyric video.

Stump's strong vocals carry you through the verse and chorus with ease.

"She looks good in the morning / And she don't even know it / I don't want you to go yet / Can we stay in the moment?"

Macklemore breaks in during the second verse with a steady flow.

Me and you on an island / With the ocean color stuck in your iris / We're comfortable in silence / But I prefer when we wilding"

If you like "Summer Days" here are some other songs worth checking out:

Burn Out | In The Name Of Love | There For You | Mistaken | Scared To Be Lonely |

Earth -- Lil Dicky

Rapper Lil Dicky enlisted A LOT of celebrity help for a track and video raising awareness about the planet, released just before Earth Day.

The massive collaboration features 30 celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendon Urie, Miley Cyrus and Kevin Hart. Most of the celebrities represent a type of animal or plant.

Dicky kept the song and video that address serious issues fun and light. For instance, rapper Snoop Dogg appears as marijuana.

All proceeds from the track benefit the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, an environmental awareness nonprofit.

If you like "Earth" here are some other songs by Lil Dicky worth checking out:

Molly | Who Knew | Freaky Friday | $ave Dat Money | Personality |

Other songs to check out:

Upcoming shows:

P!nk at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on April 26 (Friday)

Puddle of Mudd at Harpos in Detroit on April 26 (Friday)

Ferndale Spring Fever fest in Ferndale on April 25-27

Hunter Hayes at Royal Oak Music Theatre on April 27 (Saturday)

Brad Paisley at Caesars Windsor on April 27 (Saturday)

Email us with local music suggestions and events at aainsworth@wdiv.com or kclarke@wdiv.com

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.