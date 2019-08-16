Friday Finds: New music to check out – Aug. 16, 2019

DETROIT - Happy Friday!

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

Misery -- Michigander

Michigander is an indie rock act that was formed in Kalamazoo. According to the band, Michigander "at its core is a solo project" that was built by Jason Singer and has been growing since 2014.

The band's newest song, "Misery," has a smooth vibe that washes over the listener. The song is overtly romantic but seems to fade with the overall tone, which isn't a bad thing.

"But then you walked into the room / I knew that all my plans were doomed / you started talking to me / so tell me what you're thinking / 'cause I think I feel the same as you"

Singer's upcoming EP "Where Do We Go From Here" will be released Sept. 13. Michigander will be holding a record release show in Pontiac at the Crofoot ballroom that night.

If you like "Misery," here are some other songs by Michigander worth checking out:

Alice | 5am | Nineties | Poplar | Mexico |

LA Never Says Goodbye -- Kayzo & ARMNHMR (feat. Kyle Pavone)

Kyle Pavone died nearly a year ago but his voice lives on, most recently on a track dropped this week.

DJ and producer Kayzo featured the late We Came As Romans vocalist on a song off his new album, “Unleashed."

Hearing Pavone sing is an emotional, but beautiful experience. The 28-year-old died of an accidental overdose last August.

His father, Vince Pavone, told Alternative Press that being on the album is a dream come true for his late son.

"The collaboration with Hayden (Kayzo) was a professional milestone. Kyle always wanted to fuse metal with electronic music. The fact that he was able to participate on such an important album was a dream come true for Kyle," Vince Pavone said.

If you like "LA Never Says Goodbye," here are some other songs by Kayzo worth checking out:

FOLLOW YOU | FLOATING | Alone | Wasted Space | Fight For Love |

Better Now -- Davina Michelle

Davina Michelle, or Michelle Davina Hoogendoorn, was born in the Netherlands and has dreamed of performing since she was a child.

She said she was a big fan of Britney Spears since she was 4 years old. She started performing at open stages in high school. She has been working with a production team to create and promote her own music.

Her latest single, "Better Now," already feels like an anthem for those leaving someone who just isn't good for them anymore. Her powerful vocals add to the impact of the emotional lyrics.

"I feel you breathing down my neck when I want space / I told you how I feel but nothing changed / Am I wrong? Am I wrong? / You can wrap your arms around me, that's okay / But when your hands run down my back don't pass my waist / No more, any more"

If you like "Better Now," here are some song covers by Davina Michelle worth checking out:

Wrecking Ball | Someone You Loved | Stone Cold | Sober | Jealous |

Your Words -- Tori Kelly

Tori Kelly’s “Inspired by True Events” is a deeply personal album that shares an intimate look into the singer’s life.

The album includes interludes that are clips from her life and a number of deep tracks, such as “Your Words.”

Kelly dedicates the song to her late grandfather. She describes how much she misses him and needs him around in the deeply emotional track.

“Every part of me misses / Every part of you, and with / All the chaos in my world / I could really use your words.”

If you like "Your Words," here are some other songs by Tori Kelly worth checking out:

Talk | Unbreakable Smile | Coffee | The Lie | Never Alone |

In My Bones -- Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

The Dutch DJ and record production duo from Amsterdam is composed of Sunnery Gorré (Sunnery James) and Ryan de Lange (Ryan Marciano).

"In My Bones" is an upbeat dance floor hit that features emotional lyrics and masterful vocals by Dan McAlister -- something that could really resonate with a large crowd.

If you like "In My Bones," here are some other songs by Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano worth checking out:

5 Minutes Away | Thinking About You | Worst Way | Coffee Shop | Love, Dance And Feel |

Other songs to check out:

Upcoming shows:

Rich The Kid at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit on Aug. 17 (Saturday)

Matt Maeson at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit on Aug. 20. (Tuesday)

Florida Georgia Line at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston on Aug. 22 (Thursday)

Waka Flocka Flame at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit on Aug. 30 (Friday)

The Avett Brothers at The Detroit Masonic Temple in Detroit on Sept. 19 (Thursday)

Email us with local music suggestions and events at aainsworth@wdiv.com or kclarke@wdiv.com

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.