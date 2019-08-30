Friday Finds: New music to check out – Aug. 30, 2019

DETROIT - Happy Friday!

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

Midnight Hour -- Skrillex, Boys Noize, and Ty Dolla $ign

Skrillex's first new song in two years is an interesting mix, to say the least.

The track opens with Ty Dolla $ign singing lyrics that sound like it's going to be a slow, emotional track.

"I did my best, wasn't good for you / I wish the best for both of you / Family and friends, they are close to you / Damn it's so hard to get over you."

If you didn't know it was a Skrillex song, you wouldn't know what was coming, but 30 seconds in, the mood shifts and the beat changes.

Ty's lyrics are weaved into the song once the beat changes. It's a combination that I wasn't really expecting, and the singing contrasts with the EDM side of the track, but it works.

If you like "Midnight Hour," here are some other songs by Skrillex worth checking out:

Bangarang | Recess | Stranger | Fuji Opener | Try It Out |

I Forgot That You Existed -- Taylor Swift

The first song on Taylor Swift's new album "Lover" is all about letting go of a lost love that turned sour.

It's got a catchy beat and relatable lyrics. Anyone who has experienced heartbreak can vibe with this one. It describes the "magical" moment of momentarily forgetting about someone who broke your heart.

"I forgot that you existed / And I thought that it would kill me But it didn't / And it was so nice / So peaceful and quiet / I forgot that you existed / It isn't love it isn't hate / It's just indifference"

"Lover" was released on Aug. 23. It features 18 songs.

"This album is very much a celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness, and chaos. It's the first album of mine that I've ever owned, and I couldn't be more proud," Swift said on Facebook.

If you like "I Forgot That You Existed," here are some other songs by Taylor Swift worth checking out:

Soon You'll Get Better | Death By A Thousand Cuts | Cornelia Street | The Archer | Style |

Bezerk -- Big Sean feat. A$AP Ferg and Hit-Boy

Big Sean premiered his newest track, "Bezerk," at the VMAs on Monday.

It's an energetic release from the Detroit rapper since he took a break from music to focus on his mental health. He also dropped "Overtime" and "Single Again" this summer.

Compared to the other new songs, "Bezerk," which features A$AP Ferg and is over a Hit-Boy beat, is definitely the most upbeat track.

Both rappers take turns going back and forth on the verses and chorus on the fast-paced track.

If you like "Bezerk," here are some other songs by Big Sean worth checking out:

Bounce Back | My Last | Jump Out the Window | Blessings | It's Time |

Lose You Again -- WALK THE MOON

Ohio-based band WALK THE MOON was formed in 2006 and started to get recognition with their song "Anna Sun" in 2010. It was named the song of the summer for at least two years in a row.

The band is expected to release a fourth studio album. "Lose You Again" is the third song that has been released this year. The band said on Facebook that "Lose You Again" came from somewhere "between our dreams and our nightmares."

The band's song "Shut Up and Dance" became a multi-platinum global hit in 2014. WALK THE MOON has released singles "Timebomb," "Eat Your Heart Out" and now, "Lose You Again" this year.

"Lose You Again" was taken in one shot, one take with a skeleton crew, according to the band.

"I remember the rain that day / I remember I held your face / Now the tears are rolling, rolling, cut so deep / Too scared to give it away"

If you like "Lose You Again," here are some other songs by WALK THE MOON worth checking out:

Anna Sun | Tightrope | Timebomb | Tiger Teeth | Surrender |

Subaru Crosstrek XV -- Hobo Johnson

To be honest, coming across the song "Subaru Crosstrek XV" was a complete accident, but it made me laugh, so I figured it should go on this week's Friday Finds.

Humble and humorous, the song pokes fun at life, money and fame.

"I coulda bought a Lambo happily / But the insurance is high and I kinda want a family / 'Why does Dad have a Lambo?' / 'He was insecure about himself, son, let it go.'"

Hobo Johnson is slated to drop a new album, "The Fall of Hobo Johnson," on Sept. 13.

He'll be at the Royal Oak Music Theatre on Nov. 14.

If you like "Subaru Crosstrek XV," here are some other songs by Hobo Johnson worth checking out:

Typical Story | Peach Scone | Romeo & Juliet | Creve Coer 1 | Uglykid |

Other songs to check out:

Upcoming shows:

Waka Flocka Flame at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit on Aug. 30 (Friday)

Erykah Badu at Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit on Aug. 31 (Saturday)

Meek Mill at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston on Sept. 1 (Sunday)

The Avett Brothers at The Detroit Masonic Temple in Detroit on Sept. 19 (Thursday)

Motionless in White at St. Andrew's Hall in Detroit on Sept. 26 (Thursday)

Email us with local music suggestions and events at aainsworth@wdiv.com or kclarke@wdiv.com

