Friday Finds: New music to check out – Sept. 20, 2019

DETROIT - Happy Friday!

5 songs we have on repeat this week:

Wild West -- Dennis Lloyd

Israeli musician Dennis Lloyd (Nir Tibor) released his latest single, "Wild West." He's known most for his song "Nevermind," which has over 500 million plays. His artistry goes beyond just his most played song though -- his entire discography is something to be marveled at.

Every single one of his songs has a quality that makes it easy on the ears. With smooth sounds and powerful lyrics this rising artist is really making an impact. His newest song is in line with his skill and one can only hope it means more new music is coming soon.

"Wild West" was featured on the game FIFA 20. "I've been playing this game since I was kid and has always been a dream to be featured on the game," he said on social media.

If you like "Wild West," here are some other songs by Dennis Lloyd worth checking out:

Aura | GFY | Playa (Say That) | Never Go Back | Introducción |

Please Don't Go -- Jez Dior

Jez Dior dropped two new songs last week and announced a new album that's coming Oct. 4.

One of those tracks, "Please Don't Go," is a story of the rapper drinking, smoking and running away from what isn't working out for him.

"I'm not all right but I'll be okay / Try and I try but I just can't change / On my knees begging you to stay / Please don't go."

It's a tale of heartbreak. Jez Dior often blends a variety of genres in his songs, and this one is no different.

If you like "Please Don't Go," here are some other songs by Jez Dior worth checking out:

Old No. 7 | Lucky Enough | Starts Again | Leather | Bleach |

Salt And The Sea – The Lumineers

The Lumineers recently released a full-length studio album titled "III," and it's changing the way we listen to music. The album isn't just an album, there's a series of videos to go along with the songs.

The series focuses on the life of the fictional Sparks family. "Salt And The Sea" is the final part of "III." The LP will consist of three chapters, each its own EP, and each will focus on a different character across different generations in the fictional family.

The Lumineers do not disappoint with this album. It's cohesive, fluent and emotionally moving. "Salt And The Sea" is a moving conclusion to the story they have told so far.

"All alone, scared in your room / Would you swear there's nobody home? / On the bed, laying awake / As you prayed he'd leave you alone"

You can watch the entire album here.

If you like "Salt And The Sea," here are some other songs by The Lumineers worth checking out:

My Cell | Nightshade | Leader Of The Landslide | Pretty Paper | Angela |

Dusk Till Dawn -- Hermitude feat. Vic Mensa

Hermitude teamed up with Vic Mensa for a dark track about heartbreak.

"Now my ex on the line / Say she need me / But my heart don't beat like it used to / I'm so numb from dusk till dawn."

The song runs through a relationship that didn't work because of running from love.

With a catchy beat and moody lyrics, it's a song that has a sad theme but isn't a complete downer.

Hermitude's new album, "Pollyanarchy" is due out Sept. 27. Mensa just released an album with the group 93PUNX.

If you like "Dusk Till Dawn," here are some other songs by Hermitude worth checking out:

Shift | Midnight Terrain | The Hunt | Let You Go | Engage |

Karma (Acoustic) -- MARINA

MARINA released a new EP that features acoustic versions of five songs from her recent "LOVE + FEAR" album, and they're really powerful twists on already unique songs.

Her voice, and the power of her lyrics, take control in these versions of the songs and it makes a really big impact on the experience. On social media MARINA said she dropped these five songs because she knows how much her audience has connected with her acoustic versions in the past.

"It's funny how it all goes down / Don't be sorry when it comes around / I'm like 'Oh my god, I think it's karma' / Ain't it funny how it all adds up / When you're always trying to push your luck / I'm like 'Oh my god, I think it's karma'"

The songs that were used for the acoustic EP were "True," "Superstar," "Karma," "No More Suckers," and "Orange Trees."

If you like "Karma," here are some other songs by MARINA worth checking out:

True | Superstar | No More Suckers | Soft To Be Strong | Happy |

Other songs to check out:

Upcoming shows:

Sponge at Rockin' the Shores in St. Clair Shores on Sept. 21 (Saturday)

Motionless in White at St. Andrew's Hall in Detroit on Sept. 26 (Thursday)

Judah & the Lion at The Fillmore in Detroit on Sept. 28 (Saturday)

Wage War at St. Andrew's Hall in Detroit on Oct. 3 (Thursday)

Senses Fail at St. Andrew's Hall in Detroit on Oct. 4 (Friday)

Email us with local music suggestions and events at aainsworth@wdiv.com or kclarke@wdiv.com

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.