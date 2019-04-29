Live Nation offering $20 tickets to summer concerts in Metro Detroit

Live Nation is offering $20 tickets to summer concerts around Metro Detroit, starting this week.
Live Nation revealed their fifth annual National Concert Week will take place from May 1 through May 7 and give fans the exclusive opportunity to purchases tickets for just $20 (all-in including fees).
For one week only, fans can get their hands on these $20 all-in tickets beginning with an 24-hour exclusive T-Mobile presale through T-Mobile Tuesdays on Tuesday, April 30th at 5am EST until Wednesday, May 1st at 4:59am EST.
The general on-sale will start Wednesday, May 1st at 9am PT and run through Tuesday, May 7 at 11:59pm PT at NCW.LiveNation.com.
There are over 600 artists participating in Live Nation’s $20 all-in ticket offer including:
- 311 & Dirty Heads
- Gloria Trevi
- Papa Roach
- Alabama
- GRiZ
- Patton Oswalt
- Alice Cooper & Halestorm
- Heart
- Pentatonix
- Anjelah Johnson
- Hootie & The Blowfish
- Peter Frampton
- Backstreet Boys
- Preacher Lawson
- Brad Paisley
- IMOMSOHARD
- The Clintons
- Brantley Gilbert
- Impractical Jokers
- PRETTYMUCH
- Breaking Benjamin
- Jason Aldean
- Rascal Flatts
- Brian Regan
- JB Smoove
- Rob Thomas
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Jennifer Lopez
- Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson
- Bryan Adams
- Joe Budden
- Santana
- Bush & +LIVE+
- Jon Bellion
- Sara Bareilles
- Beck & Cage the Elephant
- Justin Willman
- Shinedown
- Celeste Barber
- KIDZBOP
- Slipknot
- Chris Young
- KISS
- The 1975
- Clint Black & Trace Adkins
- Kodak Black
- The Black Keys
- Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon
- KORN & Alice In Chains
- The Chainsmokers
- Countess Luann
- LANY
- The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher
- Dane Cook
- Lil Pump & Lil Skies
- The Head and the Heart
- Derek Hough
- Luis Miguel
- The Who
- Dierks Bentley
- Lukas Graham
- Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World
- Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, & Circa Survive
- Luke Bryan
- Thomas Rhett
- Disturbed
- Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Train & Goo Goo Dolls
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie
- Marco Antonio Solis
- Vampire Weekend
- Enanitos Verdes
- Mary J. Blige & Nas
- Vic Dibetto
- Eros Ramazzotti
- Miranda Lambert
- Wanda Sykes
- Flatbush Zombies & Joey BadA$$
- moe. & Blues Traveler
- Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss
- Florence + the Machine
- Neil Degrasse Tyson
- Wisin Y Yandel
- Florida Georgia Line
- Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida
- Wiz Khalifa
- FRANK. The Man. The Music. Starring Bob Anderson
- New Kids On The Block
- Zac Brown Band
- Ghost
- Norm Macdonald
To see a complete list of Live Nation’s summer tours and festivals, visit livenation.com.
