Live Nation offering $20 tickets to summer concerts in Metro Detroit

Live Nation is offering $20 tickets to summer concerts around Metro Detroit, starting this week.

Live Nation revealed their fifth annual National Concert Week will take place from May 1 through May 7 and give fans the exclusive opportunity to purchases tickets for just $20 (all-in including fees).

For one week only, fans can get their hands on these $20 all-in tickets beginning with an 24-hour exclusive T-Mobile presale through T-Mobile Tuesdays on Tuesday, April 30th at 5am EST until Wednesday, May 1st at 4:59am EST.

The general on-sale will start Wednesday, May 1st at 9am PT and run through Tuesday, May 7 at 11:59pm PT at NCW.LiveNation.com.

There are over 600 artists participating in Live Nation’s $20 all-in ticket offer including:

311 & Dirty Heads

Gloria Trevi

Papa Roach

Alabama

GRiZ

Patton Oswalt

Alice Cooper & Halestorm

Heart

Pentatonix

Anjelah Johnson

Hootie & The Blowfish

Peter Frampton

Backstreet Boys

Preacher Lawson

Brad Paisley

IMOMSOHARD

The Clintons

Brantley Gilbert

Impractical Jokers

PRETTYMUCH

Breaking Benjamin

Jason Aldean

Rascal Flatts

Brian Regan

JB Smoove

Rob Thomas

Bring Me The Horizon

Jennifer Lopez

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson

Bryan Adams

Joe Budden

Santana

Bush & +LIVE+

Jon Bellion

Sara Bareilles

Beck & Cage the Elephant

Justin Willman

Shinedown

Celeste Barber

KIDZBOP

Slipknot

Chris Young

KISS

The 1975

Clint Black & Trace Adkins

Kodak Black

The Black Keys

Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon

KORN & Alice In Chains

The Chainsmokers

Countess Luann

LANY

The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher

Dane Cook

Lil Pump & Lil Skies

The Head and the Heart

Derek Hough

Luis Miguel

The Who

Dierks Bentley

Lukas Graham

Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World

Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, & Circa Survive

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Disturbed

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Train & Goo Goo Dolls

Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie

Marco Antonio Solis

Vampire Weekend

Enanitos Verdes

Mary J. Blige & Nas

Vic Dibetto

Eros Ramazzotti

Miranda Lambert

Wanda Sykes

Flatbush Zombies & Joey BadA$$

moe. & Blues Traveler

Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss

Florence + the Machine

Neil Degrasse Tyson

Wisin Y Yandel

Florida Georgia Line

Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida

Wiz Khalifa

FRANK. The Man. The Music. Starring Bob Anderson

New Kids On The Block

Zac Brown Band

Ghost

Norm Macdonald

To see a complete list of Live Nation’s summer tours and festivals, visit livenation.com.

