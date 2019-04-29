Music

Live Nation offering $20 tickets to summer concerts in Metro Detroit

By Ken Haddad

Live Nation is offering $20 tickets to summer concerts around Metro Detroit, starting this week.

Live Nation revealed their fifth annual National Concert Week will take place from May 1 through May 7 and give fans the exclusive opportunity to purchases tickets for just $20 (all-in including fees).

For one week only, fans can get their hands on these $20 all-in tickets beginning with an 24-hour exclusive T-Mobile presale through T-Mobile Tuesdays on Tuesday, April 30th at 5am EST until Wednesday, May 1st at 4:59am EST.

The general on-sale will start Wednesday, May 1st at 9am PT and run through Tuesday, May 7 at 11:59pm PT at NCW.LiveNation.com.

There are over 600 artists participating in Live Nation’s $20 all-in ticket offer including:

  • 311 & Dirty Heads 
  • Gloria Trevi
  • Papa Roach
  • Alabama
  • GRiZ
  • Patton Oswalt
  • Alice Cooper & Halestorm
  • Heart  
  • Pentatonix
  • Anjelah Johnson
  • Hootie & The Blowfish
  • Peter Frampton
  • Backstreet Boys
  • Preacher Lawson
  • Brad Paisley
  • IMOMSOHARD
  • The Clintons
  • Brantley Gilbert
  • Impractical Jokers
  • PRETTYMUCH
  • Breaking Benjamin
  • Jason Aldean 
  • Rascal Flatts
  • Brian Regan
  • JB Smoove
  • Rob Thomas
  • Bring Me The Horizon 
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson 
  • Bryan Adams
  • Joe Budden
  • Santana
  • Bush & +LIVE+
  • Jon Bellion
  • Sara Bareilles
  • Beck & Cage the Elephant
  • Justin Willman
  • Shinedown
  • Celeste Barber
  • KIDZBOP 
  • Slipknot
  • Chris Young
  • KISS
  • The 1975
  • Clint Black & Trace Adkins
  • Kodak Black
  • The Black Keys
  • Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon
  • KORN & Alice In Chains
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Countess Luann
  • LANY
  • The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher
  • Dane Cook
  • Lil Pump & Lil Skies
  • The Head and the Heart 
  • Derek Hough
  • Luis Miguel
  • The Who
  • Dierks Bentley
  • Lukas Graham
  • Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World
  • Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, & Circa Survive 
  • Luke Bryan
  • Thomas Rhett
  • Disturbed
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd
  • Train & Goo Goo Dolls
  • Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie
  • Marco Antonio Solis
  • Vampire Weekend
  • Enanitos Verdes 
  • Mary J. Blige & Nas
  • Vic Dibetto
  • Eros Ramazzotti 
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Wanda Sykes
  • Flatbush Zombies & Joey BadA$$
  • moe. & Blues Traveler
  • Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss
  • Florence + the Machine
  • Neil Degrasse Tyson
  • Wisin Y Yandel
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida
  • Wiz Khalifa
  • FRANK. The Man. The Music. Starring Bob Anderson
  • New Kids On The Block
  • Zac Brown Band
  • Ghost
  • Norm Macdonald

To see a complete list of Live Nation’s summer tours and festivals, visit livenation.com.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.