Marvin Gaye's lost 1972 album 'You're the Man' now available on Spotify

An album recorded by Motown legend Marvin Gaye, intended for release in 1972, is now available for the first time on streaming services.

The album, "You're the Man," was the follow up to Gaye's iconic "What's Going On" album, but it was never released.

Motown released the album to celebrate what would have been Gaye's 80th birthday in April.

The album, like "What's Going On," talks a lot about social issues, including the 1972 presidential election. Following the release of the lead single, Gaye cancelled the release.

Some of the songs were made available on compilation albums over the years.

Gaye, one of the most iconic artists to come out of Motown Records, died in 1984 after being shot by his father at their house in Los Angeles.

Stream the newly released album below:

