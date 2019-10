Post Malone did an impromptu cover of Sublime's "Santeria" with Collision Six, a metro Detroit-based cover band. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Collision Six, a Top 40s cover band based in Metro Detroit, was joined by a special guest on Saturday at MGM Grand in Detroit.

Malone, who was in town for his Runaway Tour stop at the Little Caesars Arena, stopped by the Axis Lounge to lend his vocals for a cover of Sublime's "Santeria."

For a full video of Malone's guest appearance, go to Collision Six's Facebook post.

Watch below:



