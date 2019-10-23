Some facts about Rise Against's 'Siren Song of the Counter Culture' as album turns 15

Tim McIlrath of Rise Against performs on Oct. 27, 2017 in Sterling Heights, Mich. (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

DETROIT - Rise Against's third studio album turned 15 in August.

The rock group released "Siren Song of the Counter Culture" on Aug. 10, 2004.

Here are some facts about the album:

1) Lead singer Tim McIlrath was working on the album up until the birth of his child.

McIlrath was in the booth recording "Siren Song of the Counter Culture" up until his wife, who was seven months pregnant, gave birth.

In an interview, McIlrath said the band moved recording sessions from Vancouver to Chicago to be closer to his wife, and he recorded up until the baby was born.

2) It was the band's first album with a major label.

Rise Against was working on the record under DreamWorks, but the label was acquired by Universal Music Group and became Geffen Records.

3) It was the first Rise Against album to land on the Billboard 200 chart.

"Siren Song of the Counter Culture" peaked at 136 on the Billboard 200 chart.

4) The album topped the Billboard Heatseekers chart.

The record saw better success on a different Billboard chat -- the Heatseekers chart. It claimed the No. 1 spot.

5) "Siren Song of the Counter Culture" is certified Gold.

The record was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Record sales weren't great at first, but touring in support of it helped the band sell more copies.

