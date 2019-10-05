This week in music history: Songs that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart through the decades

DETROIT - This week, Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" is sitting at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart, where it has been for five weeks.

The chart is Billboard's standard measure of song popularity in the U.S. Metrics used to rank songs include sales, airplay and streaming.

Archives of the chart go back to 1958.

Check out which songs were topping the Hot 100 chart on this week through the decades:

10 years ago

During the week of Oct. 3, 2009, "I Gotta Feeling" by The Black Eyed Peas was sitting at the top of the Hot 100 chart.

The track spent 14 weeks at No. 1, but would only spend two weeks in October at the top spot before being replaced by "Down" by Jay Sean, featuring Lil Wayne.

20 years ago

During the week of Oct. 2, 1999, TLC's "Unpretty" held the No. 1 spot.

It was there for three weeks, but would be replaced the following week by Mariah Carey and Jay-Z's "Heartbreaker."

30 years ago

Milli Vanilli's "Girl I'm Gonna Miss You" spent two weeks at No. 1.

After the week of Sept. 30, 1989, "Miss You Much" by Janet Jackson claimed the top spot for four weeks.

40 years ago

"My Sharona" by The Knack spent six weeks at the top of the chart until its reign at No. 1 ended after the week of Sept. 29, 1979.

"Sad Eyes" by Robert John would take over the position, but only for a week.

50 years ago

The week of Oct. 4, 1969, was The Archies' third week at No. 1 with "Sugar, Sugar."

The track would spend one more week at the top before being replaced by "I Can't Get Next to You" by The Temptations.

60 years ago

"Sleep Walk" by Santo & Johnny held the first spot on the chart for two weeks.

After the week of Sept. 28, 1959, "Mack The Knife" by Bobby Darin claimed the top spot, and would hold the position for six weeks.

