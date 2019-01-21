Nas to perform 'Illmatic' album with Detroit Symphony Orchestra in March

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: Nas performs at Hennessy V.S Limited Edition by Scott Campbell Bottle Launch event at MAMA Gallery on July 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Hennessy )

Nas is returning to Detroit in March for a special show at with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

The Detroit Pistons announced today that Nas, a 13-time Grammy Award Nominee, will perform with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) as a culmination of Detroit Pistons Black History Month festivities at Orchestra Hall within the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center on March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to Nas – with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and presented by the Detroit Pistons go on-sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 26 and are available online at Ticketmaster.com.

Nas will perform his debut album “Illmatic” by giving the music a classical treatment with the accompaniment of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Last year, the Detroit Pistons and DSO announced a multi-year partnership aimed to enhance music and education programming for Detroit youth.

Financial commitments from Pistons owner Tom Gores, Vice Chairman Arn Tellem and the Detroit Pistons Foundation have expanded the DSO’s Civic Youth Ensemble offerings through the creation of a new percussion ensemble and bucket band, a music training group for Detroit students.

Funding will also allow all Detroit Public School Community District (DPSCD) fourth graders to attend DSO educational performances for free through subsidized tickets. Resources will also be directed to the Sphinx Organization to support its annual Sphinx Competition for young African-American and Latino musicians who compete at the DSO’s Orchestra Hall each year.

