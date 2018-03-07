Entertainment

National Cereal Day: Watch these vintage cereal commercials to celebrate

National Cereal Day 2018!

By Ken Haddad
It's National Cereal Day and we're celebrating by watching these old cereal commercials!

Cereal has been around for a while now, dating back to the middle-late 1800s, before the modern-day packaged breakfast cereal became popular (right here in Michigan, thanks to the Kellogg brothers).

Take a look back at some vintage compilations of cereal commercials from the last several decades:

Here are some spots from the 1950s, including Cheerios, Frosted Flakes and Wheaties:

Watch these from the 1960s, including Cocoa Puffs, Apple Jacks and Trix:

Check these out from the 1970s, including Raisin Bran, Honeycomb and Honey Bunches of Oats:

These are from the 1980s-90s, including Corn Pops, Golden Grahams and Nintendo:

These are from the 2000s, including Froot Loops, Cookie Crisp and Trix:

 

