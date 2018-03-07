National Cereal Day: Watch these vintage cereal commercials to celebrate

It's National Cereal Day and we're celebrating by watching these old cereal commercials!

Cereal has been around for a while now, dating back to the middle-late 1800s, before the modern-day packaged breakfast cereal became popular (right here in Michigan, thanks to the Kellogg brothers).

Take a look back at some vintage compilations of cereal commercials from the last several decades:

Here are some spots from the 1950s, including Cheerios, Frosted Flakes and Wheaties:

Watch these from the 1960s, including Cocoa Puffs, Apple Jacks and Trix :

Check these out from the 1970s, including Raisin Bran, Honeycomb and Honey Bunches of Oats:

These are from the 1980s-90s, including Corn Pops, Golden Grahams and Nintendo:

These are from the 2000s, including Froot Loops, Cookie Crisp and Trix:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.