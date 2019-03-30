NBC renews 'Law & Order: SVU' for record-setting 21st season

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: (R-L) Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish, Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Philip Winchester attends the 'Law & Order: SVU' 20th Anniversary Celebration the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival at Spring Studios on September…

NEW YORK - "Law & Order: SVU" will break a record and become the longest-running prime-time live-action show in American TV history when it kicks off its 21st season.

The series will have lasted longer than its parent show "Law & Order," which ran for 20 seasons. It will also beat CBS' "Gunsmoke," which also ran for 20 seasons.

Lead actress, director and executive producer, Mariska Hargitay, will continue her run as Lt. Olivia Benson. She celebrated the renewal on Twitter.

"20 years ago, we started a conversation. We're not finished. I'm profoundly proud of how far we've come. Prouder still of how far we'll go. We've all broken this ground together. #SVUSeason21"

The official SVU Writers Room twitter also shared the news with a celebratory Tweet.

The conversation continues! We'll keep writing stories that help sexual assault survivors heal and reclaim joy in their lives as long as they let us. Thank you for your leadership @Mariska. It starts at the top. #SVU21 #SVUSeason21 #20MoreYears @TheJHF https://t.co/lNtRmVcPRp — SVU Writers Room (@SVUWritersRoom) March 29, 2019

