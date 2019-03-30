Entertainment

NBC renews 'Law & Order: SVU' for record-setting 21st season

Series to become longest-running prime-time live-action show in America

By Kayla Clarke

NEW YORK - "Law & Order: SVU" will break a record and become the longest-running prime-time live-action show in American TV history when it kicks off its 21st season.

The series will have lasted longer than its parent show "Law & Order," which ran for 20 seasons. It will also beat CBS' "Gunsmoke," which also ran for 20 seasons.

Lead actress, director and executive producer, Mariska Hargitay, will continue her run as Lt. Olivia Benson. She celebrated the renewal on Twitter.

"20 years ago, we started a conversation. We're not finished. I'm profoundly proud of how far we've come. Prouder still of how far we'll go. We've all broken this ground together. #SVUSeason21"

The official SVU Writers Room twitter also shared the news with a celebratory Tweet.

