NBC's new Michigan-based show 'Good Girls' premieres Monday night

A new comedy-drama based in Michigan will premiere on Monday night on NBC and Local 4.

Here's the plot: When three suburban Michigan moms get tired of trying to make ends meet, they decide it's time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local supermarket at (toy) gunpoint. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn't take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think.

Here's who stars: Mae Whitman, Christina Hendricks, Matthew Lillard, Manny Montana, Zach Gilford

Here's when it airs: Mondays at 10:00pm/9c starting Feb 26th on NBC

Watch the trailer below:

