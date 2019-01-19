Netflix announces reboot of true crime show 'Unsolved Mysteries'

LOS GATOS, Calif. - Netflix is rebooting the popular true crime show "Unsolved Mysteries."

Netflix made the announcement on Twitter Friday. It said the original creators of the show teamed up with the producers of the Netflix original "Stranger Things."

The reboot aims to be a "modern take on the series that will once again look to viewers to help aid investigators in closing the book on long outstanding cases," according to the tweet.

